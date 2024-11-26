Sue Ryder calls for volunteers to help support grieving locals as festive season approaches

National palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder is appealing for volunteers in Sheffield to assist with its weekly Grief Kind Space at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the run up to Christmas, the charity is expecting a higher need for support as it is a time of year that can be difficult and overwhelming for many people experiencing grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a successful launch, the charity is now keen for more volunteers to join the ranks and be there for people in their own communities, who may need more support as the festive season takes hold.

The charity, which supports people through the most difficult times of their lives, whether that’s a terminal illness or the death of a loved one, needs local volunteers who would be willing to listen and provide a safe and supportive space for bereaved people to come together, helping them reduce the isolation and loneliness that can be experienced after a loved one has died.

Sue Ryder's Sheffield Grief Kind Space runs every Wednesday from 12.30-2.30pm at Sheffield Utds Blades Family Hub, John Street

Sue Ryder’s Area Coordinator for Grief Kind Spaces, Sam Roberts said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is widely known that Christmas can be a tough time for anyone dealing with bereavement, but as soon as Halloween is over, we start to hear festive songs playing on the radio and see decorations going up in shops. For many, this can kick start feelings of dread and anxiety, as they start to focus on their loved one not being here this Christmas.

“Having someone to talk to over a mince pie and a cuppa can really help alleviate the isolation and despair that can be felt more intensely as Christmas approaches, and pressure to be merry and bright starts to build.

"If you are interested in helping us offer a trusted, safe place for people in Sheffield to meet and talk about their bereavement, please get in touch. You don't need to have experience or have done anything like this before - all volunteers will be offered training to equip them in their role. All we ask is that you have a willingness to support others and help people feel they can open up and be listened to in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Ryder's Grief Kind Space offers vital support to local people dealing with bereavement and the opportunity for them to come together and share their experience.

To register your interest in becoming a Grief Kind volunteer in Sheffield please email [email protected], or visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer

For anyone who is grieving, Sue Ryder offers free online support at sueryder.org/grief