Success for Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Meet the Funder event

Scores of voluntary and community groups from across South Yorkshire came together for a new Meet the Funder event at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The free drop-in session, hosted at the co-working lounge inside the Steel City Stadium, was delivered in partnership with South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) and South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau (SYFAB).

Groups were able to explore grant opportunities and access advice and guidance from Sheffield Legacy Fund, as well as SYCF, SYFAB, The National Lottery Community Fund, Key Fund and the Co-op Foundation.

Sheffield Legacy Fund awards grants of up to £1,000 to grassroots community organisations within a three-mile radius of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Claire Fretwell, operations manager at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout for our first-of-its kind Meet the Funder event.

“The co-working lounge at Steel City Stadium provided the perfect backdrop for us to welcome voluntary and community groups from across South Yorkshire and talk to them about funding opportunities which can support their vital work.

“It was fantastic to team up with South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation and SYFAB to deliver this important event and hope it is the first of many we can host to connect with even more local groups in the future.”

Since launching in 2023, the Sheffield Legacy Fund has awarded almost £55,000 to 56 groups within a three-mile radius of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

SYCF, which administers the grants for the Sheffield Legacy Fund, awards an estimated £1.7million every year to over 400 groups.

Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager at SYCF, said: “We were delighted to be part of this fantastic new event, providing opportunities for community groups to ask questions about funding and access the support they need to bring their projects to life.

“We know how vital grants are for local voluntary and community organisations to continue delivering the work that makes such a difference across South Yorkshire.

“This event was designed to bring funders and groups together in one place, making it easier to find information, make connections and help community projects thrive.”

For more information about Sheffield Legacy Fund visit https://www.sycf.org.uk/apply