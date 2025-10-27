In a nation where gym memberships spike every winter and salad sales soar, the pursuit of good health is something Brits take rather seriously. But between busy commutes, takeaways on speed dial, and grey skies that make a jog feel like an Arctic expedition, staying healthy isn’t always simple. So, which parts of the UK are actually getting it right when it comes to wellbeing?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by Dr Cinik has analysed 55 major UK cities to reveal where residents enjoy the healthiest lifestyles. The research examined eight key indicators that together paint a detailed picture of how each city performs when it comes to health and wellbeing.

The factors included the quality of the healthcare system, pollution levels, number of patients per GP, access to green spaces, availability of sports and fitness facilities, smoking rates, and even the number of healthy restaurants in each area. Each metric was given a specific weight, with healthcare, pollution, and GP access contributing the most (15% each) to the overall score, followed by green spaces (15%), sports and fitness facilities (10% each), and healthy eating and smoking habits (10% each).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure fairness, data was drawn from trusted sources such as Numbeo, the National Health Service, the Office for National Statistics, and TripAdvisor. Each city’s scores were standardised and weighted before being combined to form a final index score, revealing which cities truly prioritise health from infrastructure to lifestyle.

Study names Sheffield among healthiest UK cities, having one of the best access to GPs

Sheffield takes 12th place in the rankings, earning a total score of 47.96 and living up to its reputation as one of England’s greenest and most outdoorsy cities. With a Health Care System Index of 81.17 (12th overall) and strong GP access (1,575 patients per doctor, 7th nationally), residents are well supported when it comes to medical care. The city’s pollution index of 31.16 places it mid-table, though Sheffield’s long-standing dedication to sustainability and clean living still shines through its network of parks and open areas, with 16 green spaces per 10,000 people.

In terms of lifestyle, Sheffielders boast a relatively low smoking rate of 12%, putting the city among the UK’s healthiest in that regard. While sports facilities (13.1, 42nd) and fitness venues (1.2, 32nd) leave some room for improvement, the community’s active spirit and nearby access to the Peak District make staying fit easier than the numbers suggest. Add to that a steady 2.8% share of healthy restaurants (26th), and Sheffield strikes a solid balance between urban convenience and natural wellbeing.

Meanwhile, taking the crown as the UK’s healthiest city is Durham, which earned a total score of 65.12 thanks to its top-ranked healthcare system, lowest pollution levels, and an abundance of green spaces, 26 per 10,000 people, the most in the nation. Bath follows closely in second place, scoring 59.36 overall, celebrated for its leading fitness scene, vast green parks, and a low smoking rate of 11.5%. In third, York shines with strong GP access (1,429 patients per GP, 3rd overall), clean air, and a notably low smoking rate of just 8.7%. Newcastle upon Tyne ranks 4th, performing impressively for healthcare quality (3rd) and low pollution (4th), while Edinburgh completes the top five with its mix of fresh air, outdoor spaces, and one of the lowest smoking rates in Britain (8.3%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just behind, Oxford takes 6th place, boasting the lowest smoking rate in the UK at 7.4%, paired with strong sports and green space access. Preston lands 7th, known for its fresh air (3rd for low pollution) and excellent fitness facilities (2nd). Dundee comes in 8th, impressing with its top-tier healthcare (4th) and low pollution (2nd), while Colchester, ranking 9th, stands out for its healthy restaurants (2nd) and strong sports facilities (6th). Chester claims 10th place, praised for its leafy parks (3rd for green space), low smoking rates (4th), and an overall active, outdoorsy lifestyle.

Elsewhere in the study, Bristol ranked 28th, Glasgow 30th, Belfast 33rd, while Manchester and Birmingham came in 36th and 37th respectively. London found itself lower than expected at 41st, with Nottingham just behind at 44th. At the very bottom were Harlow, Coventry, Ashford, Basildon, and Stockport, which ranked as the least healthy cities in the UK, proving that clean air, accessible GPs, and green spaces make all the difference when it comes to living well.

Top 20 list of the healthiest cities in the UK:

Rank City Health care system index Pollution index Patients per GP Green spaces per 10K Sports facilities per 10K Fitness facilities per 10K Cigarette smokers (%) Healthy restaurants (%) Total score 1 Durham 92.59 12.93 1,698 26 18.7 n/a 15.4 1.2 65.12 2 Bath 81.33 57.49 1,646 12 24.7 7.8 11.5 5.5 59.36 3 York 83.53 24.99 1,429 15 21.4 2.0 8.7 3.9 58.76 4 Newcastle upon Tyne 88.91 20.07 1,900 12 14.4 2.1 12.1 3.3 54.92 5 Edinburgh 76.65 28.69 1,850 18 17.3 1.0 8.3 5.7 53.19 6 Oxford 72.36 25.48 1,481 13 22.1 0.7 7.4 3.5 51.81 7 Preston 78.89 17.17 2,100 10 13 5.2 16.3 1.4 51.54 8 Dundee 88.69 15.36 1,800 9 17.3 1.3 15.8 2.0 51.31 9 Colchester 74.01 26.72 2,000 5 20.7 1.8 12.1 5.8 51.27 10 Chester 64.58 21.47 1,900 10 19.7 n/a 8.9 4.7 50.13 11 Liverpool 83.03 30.66 1,354 23 10.5 2.4 17.3 3.6 48.43 12 Sheffield 81.17 31.16 1,575 16 13.1 1.2 12 2.8 47.96 13 Plymouth 75.68 31.2 2,000 21 14 1.0 14.7 5.4 47.93 14 Aberdeen 77.56 33.85 1,400 13 17.3 0.9 11.5 2.8 47.53 15 Cambridge 73.5 38.61 2,000 11 23.2 1.4 13.8 5.6 47.52 16 Milton Keynes 75.65 20.07 2,093 7 17.7 1.8 13.8 2.8 47.15 17 Leeds 80.68 45.11 1,656 14 17 1.8 12.4 3.6 46.33 18 Ipswich 72.92 32.85 1,995 16 15.4 2.2 13.7 2.4 45.43 19 Swansea 65.33 30.57 2,000 8 17.3 1.4 12 5.3 45.27 20 Chelmsford 83.1 36.15 2,100 5 19.8 n/a 14.5 2.8 44.63