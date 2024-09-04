Student Uche volunteers as he settles into his new home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Uche came to South Yorkshire from Nigeria earlier this year to study for a Masters Degree in Public Health.
But after hearing that Sheffield’s hospice needs volunteers, he decided to sign up to support St Luke’s at a range of fundraising events.
“I think it’s about helping to give something back to society and although I don’t have money to give, I can give time.
“It’s a nice thing to do, the people I meet have been really receptive – and it makes me feel like I am part of the St Luke’s family.”
Uche is part of a highly motivated team of over 800 volunteers who give their time to St Luke’s.
The charity is always looking for more volunteers to fill a range of roles at the hospice, at events, at the busy St Luke’s Donation Centre and in the chain of St Luke’s shops.
Visit the St Luke’s website for a full range of volunteer opportunities, call 0114 235 7639 / 0114 235 7560 / 0114 235 7548 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.