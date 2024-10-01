Stubbing out the smoking habit at Emmaus Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is stubbing out smoking after teaming up with city support organisation Smokefree Sheffield.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for previously homeless people - known as companions - at its base close to the Canal Basin.

As part of the ongoing campaign to promote good health within the charity, the Emmaus team sought the support of Smokefree Sheffield adviser Zrinka Simic.

Smokefree Sheffield offers support and advice for anybody who wants to stop smoking.

Stuart and Ryan have stubbed out the smoking habit with Zrinka's support

And with encouragement and advice from Zrinka, Emmaus companions Stuart Asquith and Ryan York are happy to say they have stubbed out their last cigarettes.

“One of the the things we are most keen to encourage with our companions is looking after and improving their health and wellbeing,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Stopping smoking is the best thing anybody can do for their health but we do know that it is easier to achieve that goal with the proper support.

“We were delighted to welcome Zrinka along to meet the companions and it is great to see that both Stuart and Ryan are already beginning to see the benefits of stopping smoking, both in terms of health and financial cost.

Smokefree Sheffield offers a full range of services , including one-to-one, telephone, virtual and group support sessions, along with a range of smoking cessation products and resources.

The service is free and anyone can self-refer by calling 07833 048200 or by visiting smokefreesheffield.org - to find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and its work with the homeless visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk