Strictly Come Dancing Live returns to Utilita Arena Sheffield
Get set for a glittering celebration of everything you love about the nation’s favourite TV show, complete with show-stopping routines, stunning group numbers, and breathtaking live music from the iconic Strictly band and singers.
Joining the tour is a sensational line-up of celebrities and professional dancers, delivering all the glitz, glamour and feel-good fun we need to banish those winter blues.
Expect the signature charm of judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, with the fabulous Janette Manrara returning to host; bringing wit, warmth and just the right amount of excitement to keep everyone on their toes.
Put this annual entertainment spectacular in your diary and start 2026 on a front foot!
Tickets are available via venue presale (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) on Thursday September 25 at 10am and general sale Friday, September 26 at 10am.