Strata team hit the peaks for youth homelessness charity Roundabout

South Yorkshire house builder Strata completed the latest steps in a year of support for youth homelessness charity Roundabout when they took on the celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

The Doncaster-based company has a partnership with Roundabout, the organisation that works with more than 380 young people in Sheffield and Rotherham every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence.

And their latest fundraising effort saw them raise £4,160 as they tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks, 24 miles of the region’s most beautiful terrain, including the 1,585m accent over the famous three hills, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Matt Bloomer, Head of Social Purpose at Strata, said: “The Strata team, along with our wider family and friends, conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks - that’s 24 miles and 5,200 feet of ascent - with blistered feet, questionable map reading and an alarming dependency on flapjacks but all in aid of Roundabout.

“We proved that sore legs can still do incredible things for Sheffield’s homeless youth!

“With every step across the rugged peaks of Yorkshire, we walked not just for the challenge but for hope, proving that when hearts unite for a cause like Roundabout, even the steepest climbs can lead to shelter, support and a brighter future for Sheffield’s young homeless.”

Roundabout Business Development Manager Chetna Jogia said: “We are delighted that the Strata team are being so active in their support for us.

“They believe in passion and determination to give people a safe place to call home and those are exactly the qualities that we aim to bring to every working day as we support some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

The Strata team completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in support of Roundabout.

“Now they have completed the Three Peaks, we know they have many exciting support events planned for the coming months and we look forward to working with them on what is proving to be an extremely meaningful partnership.”