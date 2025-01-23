Strata launches year of support for Roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youth homelessness charity Roundabout is building a stronger future with the support of South Yorkshire based company Strata.

The Doncaster-based house builder has confirmed a new charity partnership with Roundabout, the organisation that works with more than 380 young people in Sheffield and Rotherham every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence.

“This is a massively important new partnership for us and one that we are delighted to be announcing,” said Roundabout Business Development Manager, Chetna Jogia.

“Throughout my many meeting with the Strata team I have been struck by the way that their core values reflect those of Roundabout.

Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones, Strata Head of Social Purpose Matt Bloomer, Roundabout Business Development Manager Chetna Jogia, Roundabout Mascot Rocky, Strata CEO Gemma Smith and Strata Senior Land and Partnerships Manager Matthew Hesketh,

“They believe in passion and determination to give people a safe place to call home and those are exactly the qualities that we aim to bring to every working day as we support some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

“Strata builds homes and communities and at Roundabout we build brighter futures.

“This partnership is a perfect match and we can’t wait to see the difference we can make together.

“We know that the Strata team have many exciting support events planned for the coming months and we look forward to working with them and developing a meaningful partnership.”

Strata CEO Gemma Smith commented: “We’re incredibly excited to be supporting Roundabout this year and to be working together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people across South Yorkshire.

“At Strata, we believe that everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, and supporting Roundabout in their mission to help young people overcome homelessness is something that deeply resonates with us.

“There are so many synergies between our organisations, and we’re confident that by joining forces, we can have a powerful impact.

“With an exciting calendar of events planned, we look forward to raising both awareness and vital funds to support this incredible charity and the work they do.”