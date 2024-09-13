Stevi and Terri fly the flag for high level boxing in Sheffield this month

The cause of women's boxing will receive a major boost in Sheffield with two females headlining shows in the city.

First up is Stevi Levy, who fronts the bill at Skate Central (formerly Queens Road rink) on Saturday night.

Then on the 28th of this month, Terri Harper contests the WBO World Lightweight title at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield. It says much about the rise in popularity of the women's sport that the pair are the main attraction.

On Levy's bill, there is another female bout, but Stevi will be hoping to seal her place in the city's boxing spotlight, albeit on an eight-rounder against Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex, who has a losing record.

Stevi Levy Pic: GBM Sports

It is an important contest for Levy for two reasons. One is that she lost her last fight, against Tysie Gallagher for the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight belts in May. But also she has had to make a huge personal sacrifice, during camp. Stevi is from Kings Lynn, Norfolk and lives part-time with a friend in Barnsley while she trains in the Manor, Sheffield, and that means she doesn't get to see her son as often as she likes.

The 31-year-old gave an insight into that situation in a social media post, when she wrote: "Not seen Morgan in nearly two weeks.

"I'd usually have him all weekend before a fight...but he was away with his dad and his dad's family living his best life."

She said she had felt guilty and a "bad mum" but added: "I know I'm a good mum but you can’t help but feel it; the sacrifices are real.

Terri Harper Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Next time I see him will be at the show Saturday then he gets to walk his mum to the ring and next day watch me play football with people he’s seen on the tele (a celebrity event at Hednesford Town Football Club) and hang out in the changing room with them.

"Not many kids get a life like that but still makes you feel guilty.

"I know they say it’s the time you spend with them that counts not the things you do and I totally agree, but the time he doesn’t spend with me he spends with the best dad and best step mum in the world who have given him two little brothers, so it’s win-win-win for Morgan. "I know I have no need to feel guilty but still do though."

Like Stevi, Terri is coming off a significant loss. Denaby Main’s two-division World Champion was stopped by Sandy Ryan, during a WBO World Welterweight contest, at Sheffield Arena, in March. Her fight on September 28 will be her 19th professional fight and is an attempt to add to super-featherweight and welterweight global honours.

Dixon v Harper poster

The bout with Rhiannon Dixon has been off and on multiple times but now goes ahead with an undercard of eight fights. "Everything happens for a reason," said Terri, 27, who is: "Very grateful for the opportunity to headline a Matchroom boxing show."

She said she is: "Looking forward to getting back out at Sheffield and putting the endless weeks of solid work to use."

Terri's team has offered free travel from Conisbrough, where she says most of her fans and family are from, with every ticket bought.

Her manager Stefy Bull is confident Harper can do well in "her natural weight category 135lbs the Lightweight division.

"What a story it would be to bounce back and win another world title in another weight division which would see her making history and become Britain’s first three-division world champion."