Steph Peacock MP part of parkrun’s 21st birthday celebrations in Westminster

Steph Peacock MP speaking at parkrun's 21st birthday event in Westminster

Steph Peacock MP was part of a group of MP’s who joined parkrun staff and new permanent CEO Elizabeth Duggan for a special event at Westminster to celebrate the charity’s 21st anniversary.

The event organised by Nick Smith MP, Chair of the parkrun APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group) saw the MP’s join a number of parkrun’s partners to hear about the growth and impact of parkrun, which in just over two decades has grown from 13 runners and five volunteers on a Saturday morning in Bushy Park to a global community of more than 11 million people.

Guests heard from Elizabeth Duggan and Nick Smith, the MP for Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, on the social impact parkrun has had as a result of a number of the charity’s programmes including the recently launched parkrun primary initiative to get children more active by twinning primary schools with junior parkrun events across the country and which has seen 1,400 primary schools sign-up to the programme in the last month.

MP’s and guests also heard about a number of other initiatives including parkrun practice which works with over 2,000 GP practices to socially prescribe parkrun to patients with a range of physical and mental conditions, and a partnership with His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) to deliver parkrun events in prisons to improve the health and wellbeing of prisoners and support their rehabilitation which has seen 80,000 runs or walks recorded, by over 10,000 people since its launch in 2017.

The event in Westminster followed the release last week of the biggest ever survey of parkrun participants conducted by Sheffield Hallam University which revealed how parkrun is worth £689 per person per year in benefits to the UK economy and in savings to the NHS from those who regularly take part, making it one of the most cost-effective and preventative public health initiatives in the UK.

The study of nearly 80,000 people also highlighted the mental health improvements and increases in life satisfaction recorded by those who regularly participate in parkrun.

Nearly three quarters of those who took part in the survey said their life satisfaction had improved by running, walking and volunteering at parkrun with the mental health benefits including improvements to happiness and feelings of personal achievement contributing most to improved life satisfaction.

The survey followed research last year also undertaken by Sheffield Hallam University which highlighted that parkrun is worth £687 million to the UK economy annually, with every £1 spent on parkrun returning at least £16.70 in benefits including £10 on healthcare benefits

Elizabeth Duggan, CEO, parkrun, commented: “For 21 years parkrun has been bringing communities together every weekend not just up and down the country but across the globe to be part of something truly unique – a free, weekly, community event that can benefit everyone who takes part whether they are running, walking or volunteering.

Over that time, we have started to understand the huge impact that parkrun has on those who take part in it and its potential to affect positive societal change whether that’s helping create healthier and happier lives for our children and young people or parkrun’s potential as a preventative healthcare tool reducing the burden and costs on the NHS. Delivering that impact will be a huge focus for parkrun in the future.”

Nick Smith, Chair of parkrun APPG, added: “parkrun has grown from a small local event into a global movement that brings communities together every weekend. Its 21st anniversary is a testament to the power of friendship, fitness and volunteering — and it continues to go from strength to strength. It’s great to celebrate this fantastic success here in Parliament.”

You can find your local parkrun to run, walk, jog or volunteer at parkrun.org