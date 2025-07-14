STEP Launches New Programme to Help Locals Find Work

STEP, a Stocksbridge-based charity, is expanding its support to help unemployed people get back into work. Based at The Venue on Manchester Road, the charity has launched its new Pathways 2 Work programme aimed at helping local residents find meaningful employment.

The initiative offers practical help, advice, and support for anyone currently out of work and seeking a job. Whether it’s CV writing, interview preparation, or finding local job opportunities, STEP is on hand to assist.

If you or someone you know is unemployed and looking to get back into work, pop into The Venue for more information, or get in touch via email at [email protected]

