Stars show their support for Sheffield Museums at 150th anniversary fundraiser

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Richard Hawley led the celebrations with an atmospheric acoustic performance in Weston Park Museum’s beautiful Picturing Sheffield gallery, surrounded by paintings of the city. Guests were treated to some of his best-loved hits including Tonight the Streets are Ours.

As the celebrations continued, Sheffield Community Gospel Choir raised the roof in song, before much-loved Sheffield artist, Pete McKee rounded off the evening with a floor-filling DJ set.

The night also saw a welcome from another of the evening’s special guests, Sean Bean, who also donated signed memorabilia from his hit Netflix TV series, Snowpiercer to the charity auction. Led by auctioneer, Lucy Crapper, the auction featured a host of exclusive prizes, including ultra-limited edition prints of Richard Hawley’s poem Hey You!, signed by the musician, and an original Pete McKee sketch which the artist completed for the successful bidder on the evening.

Thanks to local philanthropists Graham and Sue Royle, the money raised the evening will do even more to support Sheffield Museums work bringing the best in art and design to the city, safeguarding Sheffield’s rich heritage and supercharging learning for thousands of school children each year. As part of their support for Sheffield Museums’ Double the Donation, Double the Difference campaign, Graham and Sue generously agreed to match proceeds from the event pound for pound, meaning it will have twice the impact for everyone the museum welcomes and works with.

Kim Streets, Chief Executive at Sheffield Museums said:

‘It’s been wonderful to see such incredible support for city’s museums. Every pound we’ve raised will go straight back into our work welcoming visitors to museums that open eyes, hearts and minds and helping people embark on journeys of discovery that last a lifetime. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has helped make that possible – to Sean Bean and his fellow guests, and to Richard Hawley, Pete McKee and Sheffield Community Gospel Choir for entertaining our guests in such incomparable style. And of course, to Graham and Sue Royle for their huge generosity.’

Graham Royle said:

‘The evening has been an amazing success. What tonight has been all about is inspiration – how we can help people find inspiration in our history to understand the opportunities the future holds. The most wonderful thing about this evening was the generosity of the guests and the contribution everyone has made to help make our museums a success.’

Sean Bean said:

‘I’ve always found the Sheffield museums quite spiritual places. And it is remarkable that such places built by philanthropy and sustained by civic monies have defined our city for some 150 years. As arenas for the curious, museums impact on people more often than is realised at the time. I’ve always found the museums in our city as places that both fascinate and enchant. The content often questions assumptions and are subtlety entertaining in many ways. The display a visitor appreciates is always somebody’s labour of love and the Weston Park galleries currently tell stories about arrival and belonging and permit the keen eye of the artist to remind us all of who we are and what made us.’

Richard Hawley said:

‘Coming to this museum is a rite of passage – if you haven’t seen the polar bear and the two wrestlers you haven’t lived. The museum is a beautiful part of being a Sheffielder.’

Pete McKee said:

‘It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of the 150th celebrations for Weston Park Museum. A place that I cherish dearly and have visited since I was a young child. Here’s to another 150 amazing years.’

Donations towards Sheffield Museum’s Double the Donation, Double the Difference campaign can be made at any of Sheffield Museum’s sites or online at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/donate

