Stars back Sheffield theatre group's anniversary football shirts

Actors and other stars have donned a theatre group’s symbolic new football shirts to commemorate their 15th anniversary.

The Soap Box Collective group at arts charity Stand & Be Counted, which is the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary, debuted the limited edition shirts at an alternative catwalk show in Sheffield.

Since then, actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street) and writer Ian Kershaw have proudly worn and shared their shirts on social media, as has BAFTA and British Comedy Award-winning Irish stand-up Aisling Bea.

Actress Mina Anwar (The Thin Blue Line) and Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin are also supporting the cause.

The shirts modelled by members of the Soapbox group

The shirts include a white and black home shirt with the word ‘peace’ written on in English and Arabic, and with a nod to Palestine and Sudan in the green and red of its logo.

The yellow and blue away shirt is in the colours of Ukraine, with the word ‘sanctuary’ emblazoned across it.

John Tomlinson, joint CEO of Stand & Be Counted with Rosie MacPherson, said: “We have been blown away by the star-studded support for our anniversary football shirts.

“Every element of the shirts, from the colours, logos and words on them, typifies what we stand for as a theatre company.

The fashion show in action

“We are very proud that we’ve been able to offer the opportunity for quality arts and creative practices to so many people over 15 years.”

Members of Soap Box, a theatre group for young adults seeking sanctuary, worked with community-focused streetwear brand Among Good People and London Fashion Week designer Kazna Asker on the project.

Both shirts featured in the immersive event Fabric of the World in retail destination Leah’s Yard, an alternative fashion show which was held as part of the Migration Matters Festival.

There has been a recent boom in the popularity of classic football shirts, which have always signified belonging and identity among the sport’s fans.

The shirts were launched at an alternative fashion show in Leah's Yard in Sheffield

Mohammed Alenizy, a Soap Box member involved in the anniversary team shirts project, said: “The shirt designs are about diversity and equality, and for me both SBC and Sheffield are those things.”

Amar Shah, founder of Among Good People, said: “This was a special project to work on and it has been a pleasure to see how the designs evolved into these two amazing shirts.”

Stand & Be Counted was founded in 2010. It operates across the north of England, especially Sheffield, Bradford and Oldham, and has supported more than 4,000 people in the last three years.

Its work is brought to life through genuine co-creation with people seeking sanctuary - refugees, asylum seekers and migrants - of all ages.

Other innovative SBC projects have included making and releasing a football anthem, Around the World, for last year’s UEFA Euro 2024 and creating a giant pop-up book for the reopening of Sheffield children’s theatre The Montgomery.

The charity is proud to produce adventurous work with activism at its heart to call for social change and justice.

The first run of 50 shirts sold out, but more have been produced for sale.

They can be pre-ordered for £30 each at sbctheatre.co.uk

SBC has also launched a fundraising appeal to boost its work to collect £15,000 for its 15-year anniversary at gofundme.com.