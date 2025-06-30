‘Stair marathon’ challenge to raise money for MND Association after colleague’s diagnosis

A Sheffield Hallam health researcher is set to take on a ‘stair marathon’ to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association after a colleague was diagnosed with MND.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Bugg will complete the challenge at the University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC), where he’s based, by walking up and down the five flights of stairs in the building 227 times. He’ll cover the distance of a marathon (26.2 miles) and climb over 4,600 metres in the process.

Alex, a sport and exercise science researcher, decided to take on the challenge after learning his colleague, Andrew Tipple, had been diagnosed with MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently in training for the marathon which will take place on Thursday 24 July. He hopes to complete the challenge in 11 hours.

Alex Bugg and Andrew Tipple

Alex said: "Having seen the resilience and determination of our friend and colleague Andrew Tipple following a challenging period, resulting in a diagnosis of MND, it seemed only right to try and do my part to add to his fantastic fundraising efforts.

“Anyone that has visited the AWRC and climbed the staircase will be aware of that feeling of breathlessness after a few flights. I hope this challenge inspires people to donate to a great charity, who provide life changing support and research in to better treatment.”

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) affects around one in 300 people in the UK throughout their lifetime. It's estimated that 6 people are diagnosed with MND in the UK each day. The condition affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MND Association focus on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To sponsor Alex on his stair marathon challenge, visit his Just Giving page.