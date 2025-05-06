Stagecoach Yorkshire honours veterans with free travel on VE 80 Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

• Stagecoach Yorkshire is offering free travel for military, ex-military and cadets on VE 80 Day • This follows Stagecoach’s ongoing commitment to recognising the heroic work and sacrifice of serving members and veterans of the Armed Forces, by offering free travel each Armistice Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Yorkshire is providing free bus travel on Thursday, May 8, to serving military, veterans, and cadets across its services in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and surrounding areas, this VE 80 Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day commemorates the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. The day honours the bravery and sacrifice of those who served, and is a time for reflection, remembrance and national pride on the 80th anniversary.

Eligible individuals – those in uniform or carrying a military ID, veteran’s with a veteran’s badge or medal, and cadets in uniform – can travel free on all Stagecoach Yorkshire buses. This support will allow them to attend local VE Day events and commemorations.

User (UGC) Submitted

This initiative is backed by Stagecoach’s employee-led Veterans Network, created to unite colleagues with shared experiences, amplify their voices, drive positive change, and help shape business decisions - introducing new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years Stagecoach has shown its support to the Armed Forces community by also allowing free travel over Armed Forces Weekends and Remembrance Days.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director from Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “We’re incredibly proud to employ many veterans, and it’s a privilege to recognise the bravery and dedication of our Armed Forces, cadets, and veterans.

“Offering free travel on VE 80 Day is a small gesture of appreciation for the enormous contribution made by our service men and women, past and present.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving military, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

For a full list of events happening across the country, please visit https://ve-vjday80.gov.uk/events

The offer is available to all military and ex-military, excluding services operated by Megabus, TfL, and the Bee Network.