St Paul’s Church Vicar Andy in 'Supermarket Sweep' style trolley-dash at MJ’s Nisa Local shop to support local food bank

Andy swapped his role as Vicar for the aisles of a Sheffield convenience store to donate a range of essentials to the local foodbank after completing an epic ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style trolley-dash.

The local Vicar, had 60 seconds to dash around MJ’s Nisa Local, on Wheata Road, to fill his basket with as many items as possible which are to be donated to S5 Foodbank, a community-run initiative providing emergency food parcels and support to individuals and families in need across Sheffield 5 and the surrounding areas.

The fun event was organised by the store and with delivery app Snappy Shopper, with Andy filling his basket with essential goodies such as tins and treats-totalling an amazing £171.

After completing the mad dash, Andy said: “This is a brilliant gift and a wonderful donation for our foodbank-everyone will really appreciate it.

John Cieszynski Snappy Shopper Regional Growth Manager, Allison Store Manager and Andy with the donations bagged up and ready to go to the Foodbank.

“We run the Foodbank on a Friday morning and generally around 50 to 60 people turn up who all represent families and represent need in some way.”

In a further effort to support the local community, the store owners at MJ’s Nisa Local matched the total and donated it to the Foodbank.

MJ’s Nisa Local has been operating in the community since 2008, joining delivery platform Snappy Shopper for over a year.

Store Manager, Anna, said: “A big thanks for Snappy in organising these dashes which allow us to support the local community more.

“We have been working with St Paul's Church for other a decade, so it's lovely to be able to do a dash to make it more fun.”

To find out more about S5 Foodbank, visit https://sheffields6.foodbank.org.uk/