St Luke’s takes its message of caring to Love London Road event

St Luke’s Hospice took its message of care for the whole community out into the wider city neighbourhood when it took part in a special Love London Road event.

The gathering was an opportunity for the St Luke’s team to share information about the full range of hospice services available at its Little Common Lane In Patient Centre, its neighbouring Ecclesall Road South site and the Community Team support available for patients and families through the whole of Sheffield.

“This was a great opportunity to be in the middle of our community, talking to locals about the many ways we can give care when care is needed the most," said St Luke’s Engagement Officer and Chaplain Naureen Khan.