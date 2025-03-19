St Luke’s singers create their own musical anthem

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The St Luke’s Hospice singers are creating their own musical tribute to the charity and the support it offers.

A special grant from the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation is funding 12 weeks of creative musical support from musician and composer Julia Waldron, who is helping the group to compose their own song reflecting what the support of St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services means to them.

Patients who visit St St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site for weekly PAFS sessions include those with early-stage diagnoses for cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Motor Neuron Disease, Parkinson's Disease and other palliative conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were delighted to receive this grant from the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation and it is great to see how our singers are working so enthusiastically with Julia on creating a piece of music that really will be an anthem for all that St Luke’s represents to our patients, carers and families,” said Ecclesall Road South Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.

The St Luke's singers are creating their own song as a tribute to the support they receive.placeholder image
The St Luke's singers are creating their own song as a tribute to the support they receive.

“Singing supports breathing exercises for patients with COPD and Makaton and a communication programme that uses speech, signs and symbols is being used alongside the sessions for patients who have lost their voice due to their condition or treatment.

“These sessions are also helping to combat loneliness and provide a sense of connection as we have discovered that music offers joy and a shared experience for patients and their families.”

Related topics:PatientsSt Luke's HospiceSarah Nulty Power of Music FoundationParkinson's disease
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice