St Luke’s singers create their own musical anthem
A special grant from the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation is funding 12 weeks of creative musical support from musician and composer Julia Waldron, who is helping the group to compose their own song reflecting what the support of St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services means to them.
Patients who visit St St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site for weekly PAFS sessions include those with early-stage diagnoses for cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Motor Neuron Disease, Parkinson's Disease and other palliative conditions.
“We were delighted to receive this grant from the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation and it is great to see how our singers are working so enthusiastically with Julia on creating a piece of music that really will be an anthem for all that St Luke’s represents to our patients, carers and families,” said Ecclesall Road South Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.
“Singing supports breathing exercises for patients with COPD and Makaton and a communication programme that uses speech, signs and symbols is being used alongside the sessions for patients who have lost their voice due to their condition or treatment.
“These sessions are also helping to combat loneliness and provide a sense of connection as we have discovered that music offers joy and a shared experience for patients and their families.”