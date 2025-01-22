St Luke’s shares its message of support with ShipShape

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 08:51 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 09:44 BST
St Luke’s Hospice took its message of care for all the people of Sheffield into the wider community as it took part in the Shipshape Wellbeing day at the city’s Madina Mosque.

ShipShape Community Hub is a free well-being service offering advice, support and motivation to bring positive health to local people in Sharrow and the surrounding areas, providing a range of activities to help people to lead a healthy life.

“We were delighted to be offered the chance to join ShipShape for this great day of meeting new people and forging new community links,” said St Luke’s Engagement Officer and Chaplain Naureen Khan.

“A central part of my role within the hospice is explaining to Sheffield’s many different communities just our how our many services can support them.”

