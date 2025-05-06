St Luke’s sewing team create a practical solution to syringe driver problem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the latest thing in practical medical chic…the unisex syringe driver bag!

A syringe driver is the small, portable battery-operated device that delivers medications through a small tube inserted under the skin.

It is primarily used in palliative care to manage symptoms by providing a continuous, steady flow of medication over a 24-hour period.

St Luke’s Hospice provides specially-crafted bags for patients who need to have their syringe driver with them at all times.

Dr Dale Wergan and Trainee Advanced Nurse Practitioner Julie Wilkinson with the new-look syringe driver bags.

But following a suggestion from a patient, the St Luke’s Volunteer Sewing Team went back to the drawing board to come up with a fresh design.

“One of the patients in our In Patient Centre said the syringe driver bags were too thin, not supportive and uncomfortable,” said St Luke’s Patient Experience Lead Amanda Coddington.

“We always take all feedback on board so we went to our sewing volunteers and asked them to come up with a new design that would address all the issues raised.

“At the same time, we also decided to make the materials we use more inclusive so we can offer a range of patterns and colours to suit all tastes.”