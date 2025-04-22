St Luke’s patients enjoy the taste of Easter with special egg deliveries
The taste of Easter came to St Luke’s Hospice with two special deliveries of chocolate treats.
Both Frasers Meadowhall and the Sheffield offices of Sharpe Consultancy donated Easter Eggs for patients and families, with some left over for use in fundraising activities.
“Easter wouldn’t be Easter with a chocolate egg or two so we were delighted to receive these special donations,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.