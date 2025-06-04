St Luke’s patients are in the picture with major new art exhibition

Patients, staff and volunteers at St Luke’s Hospice have placed themselves in the picture by taking part in a major national art project.

The latest work from acclaimed textile artist Alice Kettle is made up a series of self portrait sketches by people from all backgrounds and cultures.

Alice took those initial drawings and embroidered them into a full-scale piece, Together, which forms part of the larger exhibition, Soft Power: Lives Told Through Textile Art, which is now on display at the famous RWA Gallery in Bristol.

And included among the many faces are portraits of nine St Luke’s patients, one person using the St Luke’s bereavement service, two staff members and one St Luke’s volunteer.

St Luke's artists Graham Butterley and Peter Milner with their self portraits.

St Luke’s Activities Co-ordinator Sara Beavan Widdowson explained: “I saw Alice’s original shout out for contributions to the piece and immediately thought it would be a great project for patients taking part in the art club classes at our Ecclesall Road South site.

“The works they came up with were great - each mark and image was important and represented who these people are.

“The self-portraits were created using a mono printing technique, a perfect way to create a single one-of-- kind artwork.

“It’s a spontaneous and expressive way to express yourself and each mark is unique, making an accessible art form and a great way for clients to have fun and be involved.

“And very importantly, it gave them the opportunity to be part of a work that speaks to all people, backgrounds and cultures, which fits perfectly with the St Luke’s ethos.

“I’ve been to see the exhibition and was delighted that I was able to spot some of our portraits among the many faces included in the work.”