St Luke’s opens doors for carers with special coffee morning

The St Luke’s Hospice Ecclesall Road South site will be opening its doors to the city’s carers on Monday, June 9, for a special event to mark the launch of national Carers’ Week.

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

It also helps people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

The St Luke’s event will run from 11am to 12.30pm and will be a chance to enjoy coffee and cake and talk to staff and to a representative from Sheffield Carers’ Centre about support that is available.

The St Luke’s Patient and Family Support service at Ecclesall Road South offers practical, wellbeing, spiritual and social support for patients, families and carers from the point of diagnosis and beyond, including bereavement support.

“We understand the important role of carers in the lives of our patients and are delighted to be able to put the spotlight on the many levels of support that are available,” said St Luke’s Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.

“This special open event will be a great opportunity to see how St Luke’s supports both patients and carers.”