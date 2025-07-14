St Luke’s launches new bereavement counselling service for children

St Luke’s Hospice is launching a new service offering bereavement counselling and art therapy to children and young people who have been affected by the death of a loved one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bereavement support for children aged five to 16 is tailored to individual needs and is being offered by the St Luke’s counsellors and art therapist.

For children aged five to 11, weekly 90-minute group sessions held over an eight-week period, will offer an opportunity for children to meet peers in similar circumstances to them and engage in creative activities to explore their emotions and feelings around the loss of their loved one at the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sessions - will be held at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site - will be run by art therapist Abbie Parry and the counselling team led by Deb Solomon, with the support of the charity’s trained volunteers.

Faye Costello (left) with art therapist Abbie Parry and counsellor Deb Solomon

The team will also be offering one-to-one counselling and art therapy for young people aged 12 to 16.

“This new service follows a pilot project that demonstrated very clearly that there is a real need for counselling support among children who have lost a loved one at the hospice,” said St Luke’s Head of Allied Health Professionals Faye Costello.

“These sessions will offer an opportunity to learn about death in an age-appropriate way and to understand the effects of grief and embrace a variety of responses at the same time as honouring the memory of a loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also hope that the support we offer will help build emotional resilience, creating a safe space for children to express their feelings and enabling them to meet and interact with peers who are also grieving and tell their own stories of grief and loss.”

More information is available by calling the St Luke’s Bereavement team on 0114 235 7656.