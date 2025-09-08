St Luke’s launches complementary therapies volunteer search

St Luke’s Hospice is looking for volunteer complementary therapists to join its expanding team offering Patient and Family Support services.

Running from the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site and Little Common Lane building, the charity's Patient and Family Support service offers practical, wellbeing, spiritual and social support for patients and their families or carers from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

It means patients can access physio and occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, social work and chaplaincy or spiritual support – all offered free of charge.

Now the Wellbeing Team is looking for people with a Level 3 qualification in massage, reflexology, and aromatherapy, while a Level 2 qualification in Reiki would also be beneficial.

St Luke's complementary therapists Joanne Hartill and Paula Kelly

It is important, too, that applicants should be qualified in at least two of the areas of expertise.

“It’s not a big commitment we are looking for, but any time a volunteer can give really does make an enormous difference to the levels of care we offer to our patients,” said St Luke’s Complementary Therapist Joanne Hartill.

“Just one morning or afternoon per week would be a massive help and obviously we would be delighted if you could offer more.

“The more volunteers we have, the more opportunities we have to grow this important service."

The Wellbeing Team is also currently looking for Beauty Therapist volunteers who are able to offer three hrs per week - 9.30 am to 12 noon or 1 pm to 4 pm.

The role involves delivering manicures, pedicures, facial skincare and applying makeup competently, safely and appropriately.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to apply for the role and have at least an NVQ Level 2 qualification.

“It’s all about helping people to feel their best at a difficult time, which is so very rewarding,” said Joanne.

Anybody interested in volunteering should visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/how-to-apply