St Luke’s joins national Gift in Wills campaign

St Luke’s Hospice has joined the Hospice UK national campaign highlighting the critical importance of legacy gifts in Wills in keeping Britain’s hospices going.

New data from Hospice UK shows that legacy donations fund the equivalent of hospice care for 30,000 people per year or pay for 6,000 hospice nurses.

But although legacy giving is growing across the charity sector, the legacy market share for hospices is declining.

And that is why St Luke’s Hospice has joined a coalition of 143 British hospices in a national campaign to encourage people to consider leaving a gift to their chosen hospice in their Will.

St Luke's supports people living with terminal illness across the whole of Sheffield.

St Luke’s look after people over 18 from across the Sheffield region, with all kinds of terminal illnesses, including end stage neurological, heart, kidney and lung conditions, cancer and HIV.

Last year, the charity cared for around 1,800 patients – some of who came to the hospice but many more were looked after at home by the St Luke’s team of community nurses.

In addition, St Luke’s also gave support, counselling and practical help to family members.

That level of care, though, costs £14 million annually, of which more than £10.5 million comes from donations.

St Luke's Chief Executive Jo Lenton is urging people to leave the hospice a gift in their Will.

Now, more than ever, securing the future of the nation’s hospices is crucial to ensure they can continue providing the levels of care that so many people rely on.

At the new national campaign’s heart is a powerful collection of real-life stories that challenge misconceptions about hospices, showing the breadth of care and support they provide and highlighting their place at the centre of communities.

“As an independent, local charity, we need to raise millions each year, just to continue providing the care needed to so many people in our community,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“The gifts we receive in Wills are a crucial part of our charitable funding, paying for the care of one in six of our patients, and without them, we simply could not continue to exist as we do.

“Supporting us in this way is a powerful gesture that ensures our vital palliative care is there for those who need it, for many generations to come.

“A thoughtful decision made now will help to ensure that future generations of Sheffield families can be supported by St Luke’s, should they ever need our specialist care and support during their lifetime.

“It is a gift made now, which costs nothing in your lifetime, but can help your support live on, not only for St Luke’s but for the people of our incredible city.”

Catherine Bosworth, Director of Income Generation and Grants at Hospice UK, commented: “Hospices support people at the most vulnerable time of their lives, easing the physical and emotional pain of death and dying, letting people focus on living right until the end.

“They provide choice, dignity and help families create lasting memories. They make life’s most difficult moments less scary – but they can only do this with enough funding.

“While the injection of government funds has provided much-needed support for the sector, hospices rely on gifts in Wills to continue offering the exceptional care people need.

“Leaving a gift in your Wil is a powerful and heartfelt way to recognise your chosen hospice for all they do.”

For more information on the campaign and St Luke’s visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/hukgiw