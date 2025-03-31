St Luke’s Iftar helps build stronger multi-cultural links
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan, the annual month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
The Iftar at St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site was specially prepared by the St Luke’s catering teams, with samosas provided by Shahid Catering from Sheffield’s Pakistan Muslim Centre and cakes donated by Morrison’s.
“Our aim was to create memories for our patients and families, delivering a traditional meal and enjoying some of the rituals around Ramadan, capturing that special moments when Muslims break their fast,” said St Luke’s Engagement Officer and Chaplain Naureen Khan.
“This was a truly joyous occasion and one that fully captured our commitment to all communities and all faiths.”
“It was also a wonderful opportunity to have a chat about how we support spiritual needs and interfaith families, which is one of our most important messages as our Community team take even more of our services into people’s homes.”