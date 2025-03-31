St Luke’s Iftar helps build stronger multi-cultural links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and friends at St Luke’s Hospice celebrated one of the great traditions of Ramadan when they took part in a special Iftar event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan, the annual month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

The Iftar at St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site was specially prepared by the St Luke’s catering teams, with samosas provided by Shahid Catering from Sheffield’s Pakistan Muslim Centre and cakes donated by Morrison’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim was to create memories for our patients and families, delivering a traditional meal and enjoying some of the rituals around Ramadan, capturing that special moments when Muslims break their fast,” said St Luke’s Engagement Officer and Chaplain Naureen Khan.

The Iftar event gave St Luke's the opportunity to share its message of support in the community.

“This was a truly joyous occasion and one that fully captured our commitment to all communities and all faiths.”

“It was also a wonderful opportunity to have a chat about how we support spiritual needs and interfaith families, which is one of our most important messages as our Community team take even more of our services into people’s homes.”