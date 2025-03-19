St Luke’s Hospice wins praise of national inspectors

A panel of NHS experts have given a major clean bill of health to St Luke’s Hospice in a new survey of patient support and services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Patient-Led Assessments of the Care Environment (PLACE) assessment provides a clear message - directly from patients - about how environment or services might be enhanced.

Patient assessors visit centres to explore how their environment supports the provision of clinical care, assessing such things as privacy and dignity, food, cleanliness and general building maintenance as well as the extent to which that environment is able to support the care of those with dementia or with a disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,107 healthcare establishments across the UK took part in the most recent survey, with St Luke’s being visited for the first time.

The report praises staff from all areas of the hospice.

And the results have now been published, with a 98 per cent rating for cleanliness, 94.51 per cent for food, 99 per cent for the hospice’s condition and appearance and 89 per cent for privacy.

The assessors praised the way St Luke’s team work was all patient and family focused and of a very high quality.

It described the atmosphere as very calm, happy and organised, with the quality of furnishings, food and rooms feeling more like a hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clinical rooms and communal spaces have been designed with the patients dignity and comfort in mind and were well maintained and looked after with pride by all the amazing staff,” the report said.

“It is such a happy place to have the privilege of visiting - a sense of love and care and thought goes into the care delivered from the amazing new family room, spa and garden room.

“Every member of staff we have come in contact with displays respect, passion and dedication, displaying great value and leadership.”

St Luke’s Patient Experience Lead Amanda Coddington commented: “We have already been rated outstanding for the second time by the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England, and to now have a PLACE assessment with such high percentages is even more proof that out standards of care truly are the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was the first time the PLACE assessors had visited St Luke’s but they clearly saw and understood the levels of dedication that the whole team takes pride in.

“This isn’t just about medical care - the report looks very closely too at everything from housekeeping to hospitality and catering to maintenance and the incredibly high percentage scores must assure all our patients and families.

“As we launch our new strategy, with the emphasis on caring and being both pioneering and respectful, this report demonstrates just how much importance is placed on supporting the people of Sheffield when they need us the most.”