St Luke’s Hospice welcomes Singapore palliative care experts for fact-finding visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of Singapore palliative care doctors, nursing home leaders and senior management were the guests of St Luke’s Hospice for a special week of fact finding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from St. Andrew’s Mission Hospital in Singapore oversee seven care homes with around 2,000 residents and were keen to learn about the St Luke’s approach to palliative care in nursing homes.

The St Luke’s Project ECHO team has created a programme for care home staff focusing on end of life, helping to distinguish dementia from delirium, depression and anxiety improving quality of life, managing distressed behaviours and supporting with end of life care and advanced care planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project ECHO is the online tele-mentoring network, headed by St Luke’s, which brings health and care organisations together via video link, to form an online community, share best practice and offer support.

The visitors from Singapore came to St Luke's Hospice to find out more about approaches to specialist dementia care.

During their visit the Singapore team had the opportunity to observe holistic care practices, all aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts and improving the quality of palliative and end-of-life care.

They also observed and participated in some ECHO palliative and end of life care sessions and met with key local figures in palliative care, visiting several of the care homes supported by St Luke’s.