St Luke’s Hospice to welcome international dementia care guests

St Luke’s Hospice is introducing its pioneering work on care for people living with dementia to an international audience.

A group of palliative care doctors, nursing home leaders and senior management from St. Andrew’s Mission Hospital in Singapore will be at St Luke’s for a fact-finding week at the end of this month.

The Singapore team oversees seven care homes with around 2,000 residents and is keen to learn about the St Luke’s approach to palliative care in nursing homes.

Around 12 per cent of all referrals to the St Luke’s community team now have a diagnosis of dementia, even though the primary reason for referral may not be dementia but another condition.

As a result, the hospice’s Project ECHO team has created a programme for care home staff focusing on end of life, helping to distinguish dementia from delirium, depression and anxiety improving quality of life, managing distressed behaviours and supporting with end of life care and advanced care planning.

Project ECHO is the online tele-mentoring network, headed by St Luke’s, which brings health and care organisations together via video link, to form an online community, share best practice and offer support.

The Singapore team will focus on observing holistic care practices, enhancing collaborative efforts, and improving the quality of palliative and end-of-life care.

They will also have the opportunity to observe and participate in some ECHO palliative and end of life care sessions.

As part of their visit, they will meet with key local figures in palliative care and visit several of the care homes supported by St Luke’s.

“We are delighted that St Luke’s and Project ECHO is leading the way in creating new communities of support,” said St Luke’s Project ECHO Lead Nurse Lynne Ghasemi.

“Our Singapore guests will be here to learn, observe and exchange knowledge and information about palliative care and the ways in which we support people living within the care system.”