St Luke’s Hospice to take part in national Social Prescribing Day
Many things that affect health can’t be treated by doctors or medicine alone, which is where a more holistic approach to healthcare, connecting patients and carers to non-medical services, becomes important.
Those are the services covered by social prescribing, many of which are now available through the St Luke’s Patient and Family support services, based mainly at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.
And on March 19, national Social Prescribing Day, St Luke’s will be opening the doors at Ecclesall Road South to specially invited groups to discover the full positive impact of social prescribing.
“Here at St Luke’s we offer various social prescribing activities to enhance the well-being of patients and carers,” said St Luke’s Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.
“Our range of services includes exercise – activities range from pilates to yoga, boxercise and Zumba, with chair-based options available for people with limited mobility.
“We also host craft sessions and have an art club and creative writing group, along with activities like quizzes, chit chat groups, gardening, birdwatching, bingo, singing, cookery and social work support sessions, not to mention massage, reiki, mindfulness and coffee mornings for carers.”
To find out more about the full range of St Luke’s social proscribing services visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/what-we-do/for-patients/patient-family-support