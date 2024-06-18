St Luke's Hospice to host national research conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Luke’s Hospice is to host a major national conference on the development of palliative care research.

The Establishing Research in Your Hospice event will be held at The Edge in Sheffield on October 18 2024 and will bring together the expertise of established research leaders to support hospices and partner organisations to develop research in the hospice setting.

The day’s keynote speakers – who will include St Luke’s Medical Director Dr Sam Kyeremateng, St Luke’s Consultant and Head of Research Dr Paul Taylor - will talk about their experiences of developing a successful research infrastructure.

They will be joined by Professor of Palliative Medicine Miriam Johnson, Professor of Palliative Care Fliss Murtagh, Palliative Care Consultants Dr Felicity Dewhurst and Dr Katie Frew, and Research & Innovation Manager/Research Nurse Clare Pye.

Round-table sessions will link delegates with experienced professionals to learn from their expertise and explore pathways to develop research, and attendees will be invited to join a further online programme supported by St Luke’s.

“We can’t change the outcome of the diagnosis for our patients but there is more we can do to improve their care and wellbeing on their journey,” said Dr Kyeremateng.

“Research improves the care of our patients, supports best practice, builds a culture of excellence and provides opportunities for participation to those we support - but taking those first steps and developing research in a hospice can be daunting.

“At the conference, we will bring together the expertise of established research leaders and our experiences of becoming a research active organisation to support interested hospices and partner organisations in embedding research in their work.”