St Luke’s Hospice receives £600,000 in extra government funding

St Luke’s Hospice has been awarded a second block of money worth more than £600,000 under the government’s scheme to support national end of life care.

More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of £75 million funding to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

The latest allocation follows a £25 million boost in February, delivering the government’s £100 million investment, which was confirmed at the end of 2024.

The funds will be distributed in instalments throughout the year and for St Luke’s will mean a total £665,000.

The money cannot, however, be channelled into day to day running costs and can only be spent on improvements in such areas as building improvements and digital technology.

“We are very pleased that once again the vital work being carried out by St Luke’s both at the hospice and through the wider Sheffield community is being recognised and supported by much-needed government funding,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“As with the first allocation, this money can’t be spent on day to day running costs, meaning we still rely on support from our community to fill the gap of around £11million, between the 23 per cent Integrated Care Board (ICB) funding contribution and our total day-to-day running costs.”

Last year, the St Luke’s community team made more than 6,000 visits to patients in their own homes or care homes across Sheffield, helping to support them and avoid hospital admissions where possible, to keep patients as comfortable as possible.

Meanwhile the In Patient Centre at Little Common Lane provided 24-hour specialist palliative care and symptom management for around 300 people.

The charity also saw more than 8,000 attendances to its Patient and Family Support service, with 1,103 appointments for clinical outpatient, clinic or day-patient support and 7,337 attendances for social prescribing activities for patients and their families.

St Luke’s also supported more than 650 bereaved relatives with sessions of counselling and support.

“This is why we continue to depend so heavily and consistently on the people of Sheffield,” said Jo.

There are many ways to support St Luke’s and ensure our great levels of care continue, including playing our lottery, leaving a gift in your will, setting up a regular gift or simply donating your time or pre-loved items for our shops to sell.

“Whichever way you choose to give us your support, you can be assured that it really does make a massive difference to the lives of the families we support.

“Despite this latest government funding, the reality is that it is the generosity of the people of Sheffield that allows us to continue to provide a level of service and support that has once again been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.”