St Luke’s Hospice launches new charity department store this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Luke’s Hospice is set to launch its most ambitious retail project to date…the city’s first charity department store!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last summer saw the opening of the hugely successful St Luke’s city centre store on The Moor, bringing the total number of St Luke’s shops throughout the city to 14, extending from Stocksbridge in the north to Crystal Peaks in the south.

Now the charity is proud to unveil plans for an 8,500 sq ft department store at the Kilner Way Retail Park in Wadsley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening this autumn, the shop will offer a wide variety of pre-loved goods for the cost-conscious sustainable shopper, creating a go-to destination for everything pre-loved.

St Luke's Hospice is coming to the Kilner Way Retail Park

The site also offers visitors three hours of free parking and is well-served by public transport links.

With an extra 7,000 sq ft of warehouse space to the rear of the store, the new shop will also provide a donation hub for items to be dropped off by supporters quickly and conveniently.

“St Luke’s Kilner Way will be our largest store, meeting public demand for cost conscious shopping and the rise for high quality pre-loved products,” said St Luke’s Commercial Director Kathryn Burkitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a full range of eco-conscious items covering everything from contemporary and vintage fashion to occasion wear – departments will include wedding, children’s, homewares, furniture and book and records.

“Following on from the success of our shop at The Moor, Kilner Way will have its own unique look and feel, providing the perfect setting for the range that has been hand-picked by the St Luke’s retail team from our thousands of donations.”

The St Luke’s retail chain expansion taps into a growing national trend that is expected to see the pre-loved market grow by 127 per cent in the next two years.

“Visitors to Kilner Way will never be short on choice as we provide an ever-changing range of stock in all our departments,” said Kathryn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shopping pre-loved with St Luke’s Kilner Way is win, win, win – it’s good for the environment, good for your wallet and great for St Luke’s, enabling us to continue our support for around 1,800 patients every year, as well as their families and carers.

“Our retail chain raises an incredible £3million each year towards our patient care costs, transforming supporters pre-loved items into tailored care and support for those affected by terminal illness in Sheffield.

“As ever, though, a key factor to the success of any St Luke’s shop comes down to the generosity of the Sheffield public, whether giving their time to volunteer or donating high quality pre-loved items that can be resold in our shops.

“We are asking whether you could give a few hours of your time a week to support this amazing new shop? If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Kilner Way volunteer, please visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer, call 0114 235 7639 or email [email protected].