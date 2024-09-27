St Luke’s Hospice Kilner Way department store launched delayed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The eagerly-awaited launch of the St Luke’s Hospice department store at Sheffield’s Kilner Way Retail Park has been postponed.

The Wadsley Bridge store was scheduled to open this coming Monday but the launch has now been delayed by a few days - with a new opening date to be announced soon.

The hospice already has a hugely popular chain of shops throughout the city, extending from Stocksbridge in the north to Crystal Peaks in the south.

But the new department store in Wadsley Bridge is the charity’s most ambitious retail project to date, an 8,500 sq ft space that will offer a wide variety of pre-loved goods for the cost-conscious sustainable shopper, creating a go-to destination for everything pre-loved.

The launch of the St Luke's department store has been delayed by a few days

The site also offers visitors three hours of free parking and is well-served by public transport links.

With an extra 7,000 sq ft of warehouse space to the rear of the store, the new shop will in addition provide a donation hub for items to be dropped off by supporters quickly and conveniently.

“We are so disappointed that we cannot open on Monday as planned but this short delay means we have even more time to prepare fully for what is undoubtedly our most ambitious retail launch to date,” said St Luke’s Head of Retail Jenny Booth.

“St Luke’s Kilner Way is our largest store and will meet public demand for cost conscious shopping and the rise for high quality pre-loved products.

“There will be a full range of eco-conscious items covering everything from contemporary and vintage fashion to occasion wear – departments will include wedding, children’s, homewares, furniture and book and records.

“Following on from the success of our shop at The Moor in Sheffield city centre, Kilner Way will have its own unique look and feel, providing the perfect setting for the range that has been hand-picked by the St Luke’s retail team from our thousands of donations.”