A popular charity shop is being forced to close at the end of the month as planned redevelopment work will see the site demolished.

St Luke’s Hospice Shop on Manchester Road in Stocksbridge will close at the end of May as work from the Town Fund regeneration project, which was announced all the way back in 2020, gets underway.

The £24.1 million investment will see a new community hub - called Stocksbridge 519 - built, improvements to shopfronts in the town centre implemented, new recreational facilities added to Oxley Park and grants to local sports clubs.

Co-Chairs of the Stocksbridge Town Deal Board, Yuri Matischen and Marie Tidball, said: “2025 will be an exciting time for the Stocksbridge community as we deliver Phase 1 projects that will help to create new jobs, develop skills and support businesses.

“This year marks a major milestone as work on the ground begins on the anchor project, Stocksbridge 519, the Hopper Bus service launches and plans progress on shopfront improvements.”

St Luke's Hospice charity shop in Stocksbridge will close at the end of the month as its building is demolished to make way for a new multi-million pound development. | Google Maps

However these planned developments will mean demolishing the existing library and its neighbouring buildings, including St Luke’s.

The charity shop is no longer accepting donations and is working on plans to return services to Stocksbridge in future.

St Luke’s Head of Retail Jenny Booth said: “Our Stocksbridge shop has been part of the community for a very long time now but its closure is not the end of the story.

“We are currently exploring all the options for our future in Stocksbridge and will be sharing our plans with our supporters as soon as possible.

“We look forward to sharing our plans with you all but in the meantime, the closest St Luke’s shops are in Hillsborough, Kilner Way and Chapeltown and we look forward to welcoming customers there.”

