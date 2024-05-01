St Luke’s Hospice celebrates Eid with special party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eid al-Fitr – one of the year’s two Eid events - marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims around the world.

And the special St Luke’s celebration proved especially popular with members of the hospice’s Gupshup Club, which was created specifically to introduce Sheffield’s BME community to the facilities and services available for free to all at the city’s only hospice.

Also present were volunteers, patients, families and community groups, who were greeted by St Luke’s Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan, with everybody enjoying a special feast provided by Sheffield’s famous by Butlers Balti House.

“St Luke’s is a charity that embraces all faiths and all cultures and we are incredibly honoured to be a hospice which is here for our entire community, creating awareness and dispelling myths about what hospice care really is all about,” said Naureen.

“As part of our ethos of inclusivity, we feel it is important to celebrate events like Eid and welcome different communities to St Luke’s, giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves the full range of services and support that they can access.