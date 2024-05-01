St Luke’s Hospice celebrates Eid with special party

St Luke’s Hospice celebrated the end of Ramadan with a traditional Eid party for patients and friends at its Ecclesall Road South site.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 17:26 BST
Eid al-Fitr – one of the year’s two Eid events - marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims around the world.

And the special St Luke’s celebration proved especially popular with members of the hospice’s Gupshup Club, which was created specifically to introduce Sheffield’s BME community to the facilities and services available for free to all at the city’s only hospice.

Also present were volunteers, patients, families and community groups, who were greeted by St Luke’s Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan, with everybody enjoying a special feast provided by Sheffield’s famous by Butlers Balti House.

Celebrating Eid with St Luke's Hospice

“St Luke’s is a charity that embraces all faiths and all cultures and we are incredibly honoured to be a hospice which is here for our entire community, creating awareness and dispelling myths about what hospice care really is all about,” said Naureen.

“As part of our ethos of inclusivity, we feel it is important to celebrate events like Eid and welcome different communities to St Luke’s, giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves the full range of services and support that they can access.

“It is vital for us to let every part of our wider Sheffield family know that we are here for them when they need us the most.”

