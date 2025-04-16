St Luke’s Engagement Officer special guest at city Sikh celebration

St Luke’s Hospice Engagement Officer and Chaplain Naureen Khan was a special guest as Sheffield’s Sikh Temple held its celebration of Vaisakhi.

The biggest Sikh holiday, Vaisakhi is celebrated not only by visits to the temple but also with fairs and parades.

“A major part of my role within St Luke’s is reaching out to all neighbourhoods so I was delighted to be asked to join the Sikh community for this very special day of celebration in their calendar,” said Naureen.

“St Luke’s supports people of all faiths and beliefs and it is important that all communities across the city have a full understanding of the ways they can access our care, both at the hospice and in their own homes.

“It is a full palliative care service available free of charge to all Sheffield people, regardless of age, cultural background, postcode or religion.”

