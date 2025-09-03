St Luke’s brings special open day events to Stocksbridge Leisure Centre
Starting on October 31, between 10.30am and 12 noon, the free sessions will offer the chance to join in some arts and crafts and enjoy a warm drink and conversation.
They are being aimed specifically at anyone living with a palliative condition such as cancer, COPD, Parkinson’s Disease, Dementia and Motor Neurone Disease but are also open to carers too.
St Luke’s cares for and supports anyone affected by a terminal illness across Sheffield, at any stage of their journey.
The charity’s expert medical care is complemented by a range of non-clinical services to help manage symptoms, includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, social work, chaplaincy support and more.
“Our Stocksbridge sessions will be a great chance to meet other people in a similar situation, chat with St Luke’s staff and discover the support available to you and your loved one,” said St Luke’s Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.
“There’s no need to book – just drop in any time between 10.30am and noon or give us a call on 0114 235 7650.”
Following the October 21 launch event, further sessions will be held on November 28, January 30, February 27, March 27 and April 24, all at Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre in Moorland Drive, Stocksbridge.