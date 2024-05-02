St John Ambulance Volunteer Sean Starbuck Recognised
Currently a member of Chapter and Chair of the Priory group for South & West Yorkshire, Sean has been recognised for services in training and Youth work.
For many years he has worked with St John Youth and is still very heavily involved in training and development opportunities for the young members of the Organisation. The training of its Adult Volunteers has also been a key role Sean has undertaken and he was instrumental in the delivery of the Vaccination programme across South & West Yorkshire.
Commenting on the ceremony, Sean said: ''It is a great Honour to be recognised for my contribution in delivering St John Ambulance programmes, this has been made more special to have been nominated for this promotion by my Peers. I am very Honoured to be a Volunteer of such a wonderful Organisation.
Stuart Shilson LVO GCStJ DL, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, who presented the awards at the investiture ceremony, said: “Sean has been promoted within the Order of St John in recognition of his extraordinary service to our charity and dedication in furthering its life saving mission. This award is greatly deserved, and I congratulate Sean on this achievement.”
Several dozen people from communities across the country are invested on each occasion, the majority of whom volunteer for St John Ambulance. The investiture ceremony takes place three times a year.
The Order of St John is one of the world’s longest established charities and traces its origins back over 900 years to the Knights Hospitaller and the first Hospital of St John in Jerusalem in 1078. Its international history is showcased in the Museum of the Order of St John in Clerkenwell, London.