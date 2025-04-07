St John Ambulance appeals for new adult volunteers in Sheffield and Rotherham

Organisers of our local St John Ambulance in Sheffield and Rotherham have recently launched their new community network and are appealing for new volunteers to step forward to learn lifesaving first aid.

Specific opportunities exist as Community First Aiders which includes enhancing your own skills, sharing your skills with others and raising awareness of St John in the local area. Whether you have never learnt any first aid before or have extensive skills you want to pass on to others, we want to hear from you.

St John Ambulance volunteers are a familiar sight at sporting events, village fetes and across the community, at all times of year, indoors and outdoors. New adult volunteers receive training in first aid alongside peers and once this has been completed successfully, they will have a chance to be out on events delivering lifesaving first aid to anyone who needs it.

Adult volunteers meet weekly for training, network engagement and to learn more about the organisation and its mission across the world. Rotherham meetings are on Thursdays, from 7.30pm at St John HQ on Downs Row, near the Town Hall. Sheffield meetings are on Mondays, from 7.30pm at St John HQ on Broadfield Close, just off Abbeydale Road.

Further details and the opportunity to apply online can also be found at https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/volunteer-opportunity-search/opportunity-detail/272782

To find out more about St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org.uk.

