Spooky goings on at Sheffield and District Law Society raised £200 for a Rotherham-based children’s charity.

Around 50 lawyers from across the region tested their knowledge at a sell-out Halloween Quiz at Maggie Mays in Sheffield with a raffle raising £200 for Grimm & Co, a charity supporting creativity and writing skills for children and young people.

New society president Lindsey Gaimster stepped up as the official quiz master asking Halloween-based questions in rounds including Literary Frights, Name that Tomb and Still Billing or Chilling to teams from MD Law, Wake Smith Solicitors, Irwin Mitchell, Vines Legal, Banner Jones, Sheffield Legal Tech Committee and CRA Legal.

Quiz goers at Sheffield and District Law Society Halloween Quiz

Winner on the night, after a tie breaker with Derbyshire Law Centre, was the team from Ridley & Hall Solicitors.

President Lindsey Gaimster said: “Thanks to everyone who supported our event. It was so good to see everyone having fun as well as raising some essential funds for my charity of the year.”

For further information on becoming a member of Sheffield and District Law Society call 0114 272 3655, email [email protected] or visit sheffieldlawsociety.co.uk