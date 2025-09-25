Speedy solicitors hit the Sheffield streets

Look out for these speedy solicitors on Sunday in the Sheffield 10k.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These five keen runners from MD Law will be taking part in the major event in the city’s running calendar alongside thousands of others this weekend from 9.30am.

The team made up of Neil Kelly, Keith Hague, Luke Turner, Joe Duffy and Ruby Klarzynska will be raising money for St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield and Sheffield Children’s Hospital, as the firm’s chosen charities for the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen runner MD Law partner Neil Kelly said: “There's always a fantastic atmosphere thanks to the enthusiastic local support, and we are hoping this will help us round the route.

Best foot forward for MD Law employees Luke Turner, Joe Duffy, Neil Kelly, Keith Hague and Ruby Klarzynska.

“Every step we take will be to raise vital funds and awareness to the amazing work these two charities carry out in our community.

“We're determined to go the distance together, but we need your support. Please give what you can to help us reach our fundraising goal - we hope to see you at the finish line!”

Organised by Run For All in partnership with Sheffield City Council, the Sheffield 10K is set right in the heart of the Steel City, starting from Arundel Gate, and winds through the city centre and out into the leafy western suburbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators temporary road closures and traffic restrictions will be in place.

To donate to MD Law’s charity page visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/mdlaw?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL