Special tribute to a dear friend goes international

Lizzie Baker and her friends raised more than £1,400 for St Luke’s Hospice when a raffle in memory of friend Emma Lawrence went international.

The raffle was planned to mark the birthday of Emma, who died at St Luke’s as her cancer journey came to an end.

Lizzie and her friends used a special Instagram page to share their fundraising efforts and their memories of Emma and that led to interest and support from people around the world.

And by the time the final ticket had been sold and the winning number was drawn, the raffle had raised £1,441.

“This is an outstanding example of the positive impact that social media can have,” said St Luke’s fundraiser Olivia Yates.

“By sharing their plans on Instagram, Lizzie and her friends were able to reach a whole new audience and share their story about the outstanding levels of care for St Luke’s patients.

“The amount of money they raised really will make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and their families and it makes a fitting and lasting tribute to the life of their much-loved friend.”