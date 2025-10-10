South Yorkshire Police: 200+ Road Rage Incidents!

South Yorkshire Police has responded to hundreds of road rage-related incidents, shocking new figures reveal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police data shows 212 were logged between 2020 and 2024, and this year alone has already seen 18 flare-ups.

The figures, released under a Freedom of Information request by legal experts at RTA Law, reveal the extent of anger behind the wheel.

Offences ranged from assault to wounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staying calm could stop a bad situation turning far worse"

Year Road Rage Incidents 2020 31 2021 63 2022 32 2023 38 2024 48 2025 so far 18

Rod Mitchell from RTA Law, who submitted the Freedom of Information request, said:

“Road rage can escalate quickly and put lives at risk.

“If you’re confronted by an aggressive driver, the safest thing you can do is:"

Don’t engage – avoid eye contact, hand gestures or shouting back, as even the smallest reaction can fuel their anger and make the situation spiral. Staying neutral helps to de-escalate tension.

Keep your distance – create space between you and the other driver by slowing down or letting them overtake. The more room you put between your vehicles, the less chance there is of a dangerous confrontation.

Pull over safely – if the driver continues to harass you, look for a safe and busy location such as a petrol station or supermarket car park to stop. Never pull over in a deserted or isolated area where you could be more vulnerable.

Call the police – if you feel under threat, dial 999 immediately. Provide details such as the car’s registration number, location, and direction of travel so officers can intervene before anyone gets hurt.

"Staying calm could stop a bad situation turning far worse," Rod added.