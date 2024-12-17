South Yorkshire housebuilder sponsors local Christmas event
The South Yorkshire housebuilder teamed up with the local council to help them prepare the Christmas tree ahead of the festive period, and decorated it with baubles, lights and a star.
Rachel Graham, Clerk at Waverly Community Council, said: “We are delighted to receive Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ support, and are very excited that we can share the festivities with the people of Waverley.”
Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are really pleased to help dress the Christmas tree in Waverley, and we hope it helps everyone get into the festive spirit.
“As a five-star homebuilder, we feel it is important to invest in the local communities around where we build.”
Located in the popular town of Waverley, the new community being built at Affinity and The Waterside offers semi-rural living with convenient city connections to Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop.
For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.