SOUTH YORKSHIRE HOUSEBUILDER JUDGES WAVERLEY SCHOOL’S LOCAL AREA ART COMPETITION

Local homebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes, hosted an artwork competition with Waverley Junior Academy.

The developer partnered with the local school which is located near its Affinity and The Waterside developments in Waverley. The pupils were tasked with creating some artwork that best represented the area they lived. The entries included drawings of Waverley during sunsets, the local park, as well as featuring the landscape that surrounds the development. The three winners of the competition also received an Amazon gift card each.

On the competition, Anna Royle, Art and Design Lead at Waverley Junior Academy, said: “We were thrilled to be given the opportunity for our pupils to take part in this competition and for the academy to build further relationships with local businesses.

“The children really enjoyed being creative and working to a brief. We have lots of budding artists at Waverley Junior Academy and this was a great experience for them to be part of”.

Waverley Academy

The winning pieces of artwork from the competition will be hung in the show homes at the developments, so all prospective buyers will have a chance to see the student’s artwork when exploring the new community.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Yorkshire West, said: “The artwork competition with Waverley Junior Academy was a brilliant way for the students to show off their artistic skills as well as highlighting the beauty of Waverley.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all the children that took part in the competition, and we hope the winners enjoy their prizes.”

