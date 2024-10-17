South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to the rescue of Lost Chord UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lost Chord UK, the South Yorkshire-rooted charity that has been transforming the lives of people with dementia and other neurological conditions through the power of interactive music for 25 years, is celebrating a new and innovative partnership with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.

The charity, which supports over 10,000 people annually across the UK, has long been recognised for its pioneering work in using music to improve the health and well-being of people living with dementia.

Its regular Tea and Tunes sessions at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre became a vital lifeline for many living with dementia and their carers, along with isolated people from across the city, creating a place where they could feel connected, supported, and alive through the universal language of music.

In the face of venue and refreshment costs, however, Lost Chord UK was forced to make the difficult decision to relocate Tea and Tunes from the Crucible in order to safeguard funding to reach and support even more people.

When Anna Ashwell, a committed volunteer with Lost Chord UK, heard the news, she was determined to find a solution and reached out to South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s Peter Jones, the Partnership Officer for Sheffield & Barnsley Districts, inviting him to experience the magic of a Lost Chord session in person.

Peter attended the final session at the Crucible and was moved by the profound impact the music had on the attendees, leading to the start of a new and unexpected partnership.

Working closely with Lost Chord UK’s CEO Jean Collingwood, the fire service offered the use of its Handsworth training and development centre in Sheffield free of charge, ensuring the sessions will continue in a safe, accessible environment.

But the partnership goes beyond just providing a venue because Lost Chord UK and SYFR have now developed the idea of a Community Chorus, an initiative that will use music not only to engage but to educate.

By incorporating important fire safety messages into the sessions, they hope to engage attendees in a fun and interactive way that could ultimately save lives.

"We believe this truly exciting collaboration is the first of its kind in the UK,” said Jean.

“By partnering with SYFR, we can combine our expertise in music with their community safety goals, creating a truly innovative project that serves both the hearts and minds of Sheffield’s residents.”

Toni Tranter, partnership manager at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to partner with Lost Chord UK on this pioneering project and it’s a real pleasure to be able to host the Community Chorus at our Training and Development Centre in Handsworth.

“We know that people living with dementia are at a greater risk of suffering a fire due to their condition so to be able to share important safety messages through the power of music is a fantastic opportunity for us and aligns with our mission to create safer and stronger communities.”

The Community Chorus sessions, which are free, dementia-friendly and open to everyone begin on Monday October 28, with two further sessions planned for Friday November 15 and Monday December 9, all from 1 to 2pm at the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Training and Development Centre, Beaver Hill Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9QA.

Lost Chord UK’s talented musicians, supported by the Lost Chord UK volunteers, will lead the sessions, working alongside SYFR to incorporate essential fire safety messaging into the music-making.

"Our musicians are already doing what they do best, improvising and collaborating with local people to create opportunities for them to shine," said Jean.

"This has been a true team effort and I couldn’t be prouder of our volunteers and musicians for their tenacity and to our partners at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for making this partnership possible.

“For the people of Sheffield, this new initiative represents an exciting opportunity to socialise, connect with others, learn new skills, and engage with their community in a way that is both fun and potentially life-saving.”

For more details, visit the Lost Chord UK online community diary at the charity’s website www.lost-chord.org.uk