As part of celebrations this month, the South Yorkshire Police’s annual Black History Month event on 8 October brought all the emergency services across South Yorkshire together.

This year's event held particular significance, as it coincided with the launch of South Yorkshire Police’s Race Action Plan.

In May 2022, the national Police Race Action Plan was launched and now South Yorkshire Police have launched their local Race Action Plan.

In their press release they said: ‘[the plan] aims to improve the trust and confidence of our diverse workforce and communities, especially our Black and Black heritage communities and employees, and address any racial disparities in the service.’

Sickle cell charity stand

This was a recurring message at the Black History Month event from all the speakers.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman and retired Metropolitan Police officer Jennifer Donaldson were among the guest speakers who expressed how much has changed over the years and the need to continue this.

Jennifer Donaldson said: “We have basically been an afterthought.”

She spoke about personal anecdotes and experiences of racism she faced over her career.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman speaking

South Yorkshire’s local Race Action Plan aims to prevent these types of experiences from happening going forward.

Professor Adam Layland, Director of Partnerships & Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service displayed statistics showing that in the UK, black women are four times more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth than their white counterparts.

The statistics also showed african-caribbean men are three times more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men of the same age in the UK.

Some charities, focused on health issues like sickle cell disease and mental health, were present, emphasising the ethnic health inequalities that persist in the UK.

Event poster

A spokesperson for Sheffield African Caribbean Mental Health Association said: “We are disproportionately affected and we have been left behind.”

Despite the serious discussions attendees also enjoyed traditional Caribbean food and music during the lunch break, highlighting the rich cultural contributions of Afro-Caribbean artists.