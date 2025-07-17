South Yorkshire developer champions children’s mental health with book donation

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated a range of mental health-themed books to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer’s contribution included of a range of books for teenagers that are themed around mindfulness and lifestyle.

The books, which included fiction, non-fiction, and activity, included titles such as ‘Growing Up’ by Sam Baer, ‘Social Media Survival Guide’ by Holly Bathie, ‘Colour Yourself Calm’ by Alice James and ‘Jemima Small versus the Universe’ by Tamsin Winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriet Keynes, Corporate Partnerships Officer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The charity are so grateful for the generous book donation. We find that when people donate to the charity, teenagers aren't always thought of, so it’s wonderful to have books specifically for our older patients.

B&DWYW - SGB-36457 - Holly and Debbie with the mental health themed books

“Over the past five years Sheffield Children's has seen a growing focus on children’s mental health, and at the charity we are passionate about helping them to support patients that might be struggling with their mental health. Donations like this are really impactful and we can't thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes enough.”.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity funds four key areas: a comfortable and engaging environment built with children in mind, specialist medical equipment, new facilities to extend the range of treatment provided, and research into the care, prevention and cure of childhood illnesses.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity a donation of books to promote positive mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mental health is extremely important to us, and we hope these books will help those in the hospital to take care of their own mental well-being.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.